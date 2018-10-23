St Anne’s Centre

For homeless or isolated people in Brighton & Hove

Every day, up to 70 homeless, isolated and vulnerable people in our community are welcomed to St Anne’s Centre in Kemptown, Brighton

Saint Anne's Caentre

As often as you did it for one of my least brothers, you did it for me

 

Staffed largely by volunteers and funded only by donation, St Anne’s has been working with our city’s rough sleepers and marginalised residents for more than thirty years.

St Anne’s offers a safe, warm and welcoming space for all, a place where clients can drop in to eat, relax and find help and solidarity. Each weekday, we provide breakfast and a hot, home-made lunch, and a place where talking and being around other people can help to break through isolation. We firmly believe, however, that relief by itself is never enough.

By listening to our clients and gaining their trust, we try to help them to turn their lives around, sometimes by signposting them to outside agencies for help.

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9.30am-12.30pm

Life on the streets can be lonely and frightening

We rely on your donations to provide our service

Donate Money Donate Goods Offer Funding Donate as you shop

St Anne’s is funded mainly by donations and we need your help!

A donation of £12.50 is enough to provide food for one person for five days

Find out how you can help...

Thanks to Brighton & Hove Faith in Action, who popped along to film us in July 2020.
We love this video, please take a look

A great big thank you…

Our local Co-op is so useful for last-minute necessities – like milk for our clients’ morning breakfast of cereal and toast – and our staff and many of our volunteers individually are card-carrying Co-op members. Every time any member buys selected Co-op branded products and services, 2p for every pound spent goes to the member, but much more…

Dates for the diary…

St Anne’s will be open for breakfast and lunch from Monday November 29th, so we will return to our normal hours, serving breakfast from 9.30am, then our 3-course lunch from noon. The Centre will be open throughout those hours for clients to come in from the cold for a hot drink, plenty of food and…

Brighton’s winter fundraiser

As we know at St Anne’s, this winter will be tough for many people in Brighton & Hove, not just for our clients but for the wider community too. Poverty and food insecurity are on the rise as local people are faced with the double impact of reduced incomes and rising food, fuel and housing…
St. Mary’s Church Hall
61 St James’s Street
Brighton, BN2 1PR

Phone : +44(0)1273 602824

Email : saintannescentre@gmail.com

MON-FRI 9:30am – 12:30pm

(closed Bank Holidays and occasional Wednesdays for deep cleaning)

