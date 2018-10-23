St Anne’s Centre

As often as you did it for one of my least brothers, you did it for me

Staffed largely by volunteers and funded only by donation, St Anne’s has been working with our city’s rough sleepers and marginalised residents for more than thirty years.

St Anne’s offers a safe, warm and welcoming space for all, a place where clients can drop in to eat, relax and find help and solidarity. Each weekday, we provide breakfast and a hot, home-made lunch, and a place where talking and being around other people can help to break through isolation. We firmly believe, however, that relief by itself is never enough.

By listening to our clients and gaining their trust, we try to help them to turn their lives around, sometimes by signposting them to outside agencies for help.

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9.30am-12.30pm