Every day, up to 70 homeless, isolated and vulnerable people in our community are welcomed to St Anne’s Centre in Kemptown, Brighton
Staffed largely by volunteers and funded only by donation, St Anne’s has been working with our city’s rough sleepers and marginalised residents for more than thirty years.
St Anne’s offers a safe, warm and welcoming space for all, a place where clients can drop in to eat, relax and find help and solidarity. Each weekday, we provide breakfast and a hot, home-made lunch, and a place where talking and being around other people can help to break through isolation. We firmly believe, however, that relief by itself is never enough.
By listening to our clients and gaining their trust, we try to help them to turn their lives around, sometimes by signposting them to outside agencies for help.
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9.30am-12.30pm
Life on the streets can be lonely and frightening
St Anne’s is funded mainly by donations and we need your help!
A donation of £12.50 is enough to provide food for one person for five days
Find out how you can help...
St. Mary’s Church Hall
61 St James’s Street
Brighton, BN2 1PR
MON-FRI 9:30am – 12:30pm
(closed Bank Holidays and occasional Wednesdays for deep cleaning)